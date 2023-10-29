Guv interacts with troops at Sela

SELA, 28 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik interacted with the military troops here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

As part of the extended Infantry Day celebration, the governor met the officers and troops of the Rajputana Rifles who are undergoing high-altitude training at 14,000 feet above sea level, near Sela Pass.

Parnaik advised the troops to take combat training sincerely and prepare themselves for any eventuality in any sector along the high-altitude international border.

He motivated them to “maintain a high level of mental and physical fitness, which is vital in high operational theatres.”

The governor reminded the officers and the troops of the proud traditions and élan of the Indian Army, and exhorted them to dedicate themselves to their duties and responsibilities.

“The soldiers are the true heroes of our nation. The people of India, particularly the Arunachalis, always honour them as true patriots who devote their lives to uphold the pride of our nation,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)