DCM attends GSS’ platinum jubilee celebration

BALEK, 28 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang attended the third day of the platinum jubilee celebration of the government secondary school (GSS) here in East Siang district on Friday.

In his address, Mein advocated upgrading the Arunachal State University in Pasighat “into a premier higher educational institution

of the state,” and gave assurance that the government would provide support for the same.

Paying homage to “the forefathers of Balek area for their farsightedness for allowing the establishment of the school in their area,” the DCM said that “the people of Balek had the privilege of receiving formal education prior to independence, with the establishment of a lower primary school in 1946.”

“Since its inception, the school has been providing quality education to the students, and the school has produced many notable personalities,” he said.

Mein paid floral tribute to the bust of the land donor for the school, Ketem Yomso, who donated 3.6053 hectares of land for the establishment of the GSS. The DCM also paid homage to Anglo-Abor War martyrs Seltum Yomso, Jorin Perme and Basing Moyong.

Saplings were planted in the vicinity of the school, and the notable personalities belonging to the school’s first batch were felicitated.

Mosang, Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong, celebration committee chairman Oyem Dai, organising secretary Tobom Dai, and School Management Committee Chairman Bane Perme also spoke.

“The DCM also inaugurated several projects, such as the construction of a hostel block at the ANM nursing school; the road from Takilalung to Rani under CRF scheme; development of Raneghat to tourist attraction place; library building of polytechnic college; CC road from Diking to Napit; rejuvenation of ponds and SE office of hydropower department,” his PR cell informed in a release.

It said that the DCM also “laid the foundation stone for a convention hall at Jawaharlal Nehru College in Pasighat; smart city parking at Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat; one unit of rainwater harvesting plant near Engo Takar Hall in Pasighat; establishment of a critical care block in Pasighat; miracle ground stadium; recreation centre, and an overbridge for pedestrians.”

Among others, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Ninong Ering, Gum Tayeng, Kento Rina and Kanggong Taku, and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu were present on the occasion, the release stated.