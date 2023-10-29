Modi govt failed to control rising prices, people’s anger will be visible in poll results: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government has “failed” to control rising prices and asserted that the anger of the people troubled by inflation will be clearly visible in the results of the upcoming elections.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report on the rising prices of onions and garlic.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said inflation is continuously increasing and it has become difficult for common and poor people to live.

The Narendra Modi government came to power with the promise of reducing inflation but it has completely failed to control it in the last nine-and-a-half years, he said.

“To hide its (government’s) failure, it is trying to divert people’s attention,” Ramesh alleged.

But people are seeing and understanding everything, he added.

“The anger of the people troubled by inflation will be clearly visible in the results of the upcoming election,” Ramesh said.

Elections are taking place in five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — and the results will be declared on December 3.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over “increasing” unemployment and price rise.