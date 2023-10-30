Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba wins MFN’s title fight

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 29 Oct: Sonam Zomba of Arunachal Pradesh won the title fight in the women’s strawweight category by a knockout in the 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) held in Noida (UP) on Saturday evening.

Zomba, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) champion, is a resident of Jang village in Tawang district, and is affiliated to Guwahati (Assam)-based Bidang MMA Fitness.

In the 13th edition of the MFN, she won her fight by a knockout against Rashmi Jain of Delhi.

According to sources, the MFN is an Indian professional MMA promoter and the brainchild of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.

The promotion was founded in 2019. The MFN has hosted 13 premium fight nights

as on date, featuring fighters from India and abroad.

The 13th international fight night was held on Saturday, and featured 12 fights among fighters from different countries, including Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, Nepal and Serbia.