Make savings a part of life: DC

PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu advised the people to make savings a part of their life, as it “indirectly contributes to the economic growth of the nation.”

Presiding over the World Thrift Day celebration at the conference hall of the Siang guesthouse here on Monday, the DC said that “each one of us should be responsible for the economic development of the nation.”

“We should make savings a part of our life, which would indirectly contribute to the economic growth of our nation,” he said.

“The idea of small savings should penetrate the rural areas too,” he said, highlighting the importance of the habit of thriftiness, especially among the local people.

“‘Savings prepare you for the future’ was the theme of this year’s celebration. The day is observed all over the world to make people aware of the importance of savings,” Audit & Pension Director Tage Talin said.

Small Savings Deputy Director SK Saikia and its Assistant Director Milaram Modi highlighted the salient features of various small savings schemes in detail. (DIPRO)