1st fully digitalised school in Tirap opens

KHONSA, 31 Oct: The Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS), the first fully digitalised school in Tirap district, was inaugurated by 6 Assam Rifles Commandant Col Aman Ahluwalia here on Tuesday.

“Known for its commitment to providing superior education and a holistic learning environment, the ARPS has consistently stood out as one of the premier institutions in the district,” said the DIPRO in a report.

It said that, with the recent introduction of advanced digital infrastructure, “the school has now catapulted itself into a new era of education.”

“Under this transformative initiative, the Assam Rifles has installed 11 state-of-the-art multimedia digital smart boards, one in each classroom, fostering an environment conducive to immersive and interactive learning,” the report said.