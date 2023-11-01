ICC cyclists paddle from Roing to Anini

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Three cyclists from the Itanagar Cycling Club (ICC) paddled from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district to Anini in Dibang Valley to promote mountain biking.

The riders – Transport Director Kanto Danggen (52), Namsai RWD Subdivision SE Marnya Chiram (53), and ICC Director Ijum Gadi – started their ride from Roing on 29 October.

They covered a total distance of 225 kms in three days. On day one, they covered 90 kms and halted at Hunli. On day two, they reached

Etalin (85 kms) and then Anini (50 kms) on the last day.