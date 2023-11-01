GHSS Rupa emerges winner of science congress

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 31 Oct: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Rupa emerged the winner of the district-level 31st National Children’s Science Congress-2023, held at the BBS conference hall here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Addressing the students and teachers, Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar said that “scientific temper should be instilled in the students at a tender age, as it would enable them to reason things scientifically.”

DDSE LD Komu said that “most of the participants have presented their sub-topics. The school should prepare more industriously to compete at the state level.”

Karma Wangjom Sinchaji and Ashish Kumar Badal of GHSS Rupa, Lhamu Droma and Sonam Pema of St Lopon English School, Dirang, and Madhura Palsokar and Nishmita Shill of VKV Kimi were adjudged the first, second and third place winners, respectively.

These three schools will represent the district at the state level, which is scheduled to be held on 23 November.