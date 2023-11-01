DCM inaugurates several projects in Anjaw

WALONG, 31 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during a two-day visit to Anjaw district inaugurated 15 projects in Walong, Tinai, Kibithoo, Musai and Kaho villages, in the presence of Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul, and Anjaw DC Talo Jerang.

These projects are aimed at boosting tourism as well as improving the infrastructure in the border villages.

“The names of the projects inaugurated are civil terminal building of Walong ALG; Tinai community hall; 30-bedded girls’ hostel at the government secondary school in Walong; RCC view points at Tilam and Bara Kundun; new school building of ME school, Kibithoo; medical labour room, solar streetlights and badminton court in Kibithoo model village under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP); basketball court, new ME school building and solar streetlights in Musai model village; and a basketball court, solar streetlights and a school library in Kaho model village, also known as the ‘first village of India’.

In his address during a public meeting in Walong on Sunday, Mein pitched for “development of more tourism infrastructure in the area,” saying that “the beautiful landscape and rich flora and fauna have the potential to attract high-end tourists to the region and make Anjaw one of the most attractive places for tourists.”

He mooted formulating “a new tourism policy for Arunachal Pradesh, and a tourist circuit in the eastern sector, connecting Pasighat, Roing, Mayudia, Anini, Parshuram Kund, Anjaw, Namsai, Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Vijaynagar, and other tourist places in the belt.”

He added that the region offers a wide range of tourism activities, such as sightseeing, birding, wildlife exploring, white-water rafting, trekking, and spiritual tourism.

He exhorted the youths to “exploit these potentialities and engage yourselves in the hospitality sector by availing the benefits under government-subsidised schemes like the Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana, the CM’s Paryathan Vikas Yojana, etc.”

He also urged the villagers to avail of the schemes under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Arunachal’ initiative, and to “take up activities under agriculture and allied sectors, as the area is highly conducive for agriculture and horticulture crops.”

He further said that, with the inauguration of the civil terminal building of the Walong ALG, regular helicopter or Dornier service will be introduced in Walong, “which will be beneficial for the defence personnel serving in the border area, as well as for the civilians.”

He said that “the government is committed to providing digital connectivity in the border region under USOF,” and added that, “during the visit of the union home minister last April, 4G Airtel towers were launched at Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo villages, and the internet connectivity through OFC will be launched in district headquarters Hawai on 4 November.”

Mein also assured to look into the demands placed by the Hayuliang MLA and the ZPC “in phases.”

In another public meeting, in Kaho, on Monday, Mein expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the union home minister “for declaring Kibithoo and Kaho villages in Anjaw, Limiking in Upper Subansiri, and Mago village in Tawang as the first villages while launching the VVP.”

He lauded the Hayuliang MLA for her “dedicated works towards the welfare of the people of her constituency.” He also commended the district administration and all the departmental officers “for ensuring on-time completion of the projects.”

Responding to the demands placed by the local community in Kaho, Mein assured to look into their demands for a sub-centre, retaining wall for protection of a gonpa, and for revalidation of fund under the ArSRLM for livelihood generation.

Mein also visited the border personnel meeting complex in Wacha, the easternmost border post of India, and interacted with the personnel of the 20th Bn Punjab Regiment, and also with the ITBP personnel in Kaho village.

“Arunachalis are second to none where patriotism is concerned, and it is only in Arunachal Pradesh’ border region that one finds villagers greeting dignitaries with the slogan of ‘Jai Hind’, which reflects their patriotism,” the DCM said.

He also inspected the under-construction 350 mtr span Tinai RCC permanent bridge over the Lohit river, constructed by the 1444 BCC (GREF), which will connect Walong with Tinai and other villages on the right side of the river. (DCM’s PR Cell)