One arrested for ATM theft attempt

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Itanagar police have arrested one Arup Das (21), a resident of Ganga Market here, for an alleged theft attempt at an automated teller machine (ATM) near Chandranagar area on Wednesday.

The accused is a permanent resident of Dholpur village, North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

A release from the Itanagar police informed that on 30 October at around 0130 hrs, information was received from Bank Command Centre, Hyderabad to the control room Itanagar to the effect that there was a theft attempt

at their ATM site DFBK006091025 near Chandranagar area. The same information was apprised to the emergency duty officer of Itanagar PS following which, a police team led by ASI SP Mishra and PS ready team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi left PS in search of the alleged perpetrator.

“After a thorough and hour-long search the accused was seen near Chandranagar area. He was then brought to PS and a medical requisition made to the EMO, RK Mission Hospital wherein the doctor opined that he was under heavy alcoholic influence,” the release stated.

A case vide Ita PS case no. 259/23 u/s 454/461/380/427 IPC u/s Sec 3 of PDPP Act was later registered.

“Upon examining the accused, it became evident that the person in the aforementioned video was the same as the accused and his actions from the CCTV footage is clear evidence of attempted theft. Accordingly, the accused was formally arrested and the clothes he wore during the time of attempted theft were seized in presence of available independent witnesses,” added the release.

Meanwhile, the accused has been sent to Jully Jail, Itanagar.