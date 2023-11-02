Preparedness for army recruitment rally reviewed

LIKABALI, 1 Nov: The preparedness for ensuing army (agniveer) recruitment rally here in Lower Siang district was reviewed in the 2nd coordination level meeting of the district administration held here on Wednesday in presence of DC Marto Riba and director of Jorhat (Assam) based army recruiting office (ARO) Colonel Anindya Ray.

During the meeting, all the heads of office in the district were assigned their respective duties for grand success of the recruitment rally to be held on 22 & 23 November in collaboration with the Jorhat ARO.

“Both district administration and ARO welcome all the shortlisted candidates of all districts of the state at Likabali Military station from 22 to 23 November,” said a DIPRO report

It said that the candidates are requested to report at government higher secondary school, Likabali at 02 am on 22 November along with admit card and other relevant documents as mentioned in recruitment notification. The shorted listed candidates will go thorough physical fitness test, followed by medical screening as per notification.

For further queries, candidates may contact helpline number: ARO, Jorhat –03762333136 & +91 69019631193 and mail at ap.upper@nic.in or arojorhat2023@gmail.com or log in website for educational qualifications and other selection criteria www.ioin.indianarmv.nic.in (DIPRO)