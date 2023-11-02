Rajendra takes charge as head of 2000 MW SLP

GERUKAMUKH, 1 Nov: Group general manager (civil) Rajendra Prasad has assumed charge as head of project of NHPC’s 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Project from 1 November, informed an NHPC release.

A graduate in civil engineering, Prasad has over 32 years of experience at NHPC in all aspects of development of a hydro-project.

He has rendered his services in some of the prestigious projects of NHPC like Chamera, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Salal power station besides Chamkharchhu and Mangdechhu projects in Bhutan.

Prior to joining Subansiri Lower Project, Rajendra Prasad rendered his service as the head of project of Kiru and Kirthai-ll project of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd, which is a joint venture between NHPC and Jammu & Kashmir government, the release added.