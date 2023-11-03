Two from Arunachal participate in world pop culture event

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Juliana Pinggam from Shi-Yomi district and Gyamar Apa from Kurung Kumey district represented India at the World Pop Culture Hiroshima-2023, Japan. Both are students of colleges in Shillong, Meghalaya.

“Hiroshima’s vibrant capital has a complicated history, great food, and friendly locals. While it is probably most famous for being devastated by a nuclear attack at the close of World War II, the city is not morose or bitter about its past, and instead promotes peace and understanding,” said Pinggam.

The duo expressed gratitude to the Flying Monals, the cosplay convention in Itanagar, and the Association of Indian Fans of Manga, Anime and Pop Culture “for giving us this opportunity.”

“Our travel to Hiroshima was sponsored by Pop Culture Hiroshima and the Flying Monals, and our extra stay in Japan was sponsored by Fuji Games,” Pinggam said.

The annual Pop Culture Hiroshima is an anime and cosplay event where cosplayers and fans from Japan and around the world come together for various competitions and activities. The cosplay competition of the event not only judges the costumes and makeup of the participants, but also their performances.

“In last year’s Pop Culture Hiroshima, Team Samadon, consisting of cosplayers Shima Angom and Yuki Lamabam, represented India. The first round was announced at the Japan Habba, Bangalore, and the final round was announced at the NAJ Cosfest-2022 in Kohima, Nagaland, organised by Nagaland Anime Junkies,” according to a release.