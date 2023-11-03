MLA Jambey Tashi’s death anniv observed

LUNGLA, 2 Nov: The residents here in Tawang district observed the first death anniversary of MLA Jambey Tashi in a ceremony on Thursday.

Among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Home Minister Bamang Felix, and several MLAs attended the ceremony, which featured the consecration of a stupa (Namgyal Chosten) dedicated to late Tashi by eminent religious figures, including Mysore-based Sera Je monastery abbot Guru Tulku Rinpoche, and Tawang-based Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling abbot Geshi Tashi Tsedar.

Addressing the gathering, Felix remembered Tashi as “a dedicated and visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the progress of Arunachal Pradesh,” and added that “his commitment to the region’s development left an indelible mark on the community.”

Khandu described Tashi as “a true leader who devoted himself to the welfare of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Lungla area.”

Highlighting the developmental projects and infrastructure advancements in Lungla, the CM termed them “testament to Jambey Tashi’s unwavering dedication and sincerity.”

Public leader Lobsang Penjor, Guru Tulku, and Goleng, the father of the late MLA, also spoke. (DIPRO)