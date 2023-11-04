Guv, CM discuss developmental, administrative issues

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed various issues related to developmental projects, including those under the Vibrant Villages Programme, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor, who recently visited Taksing and Tuting villages in Upper Siang district, said that “the road connectivity projects to the vibrant border villages and power supply to Tuting need to be restored.”

While discussing healthcare and education, Parnaik suggested to Khandu to “set up village volunteers, particularly womenfolk, who can be trained in healthcare, hygiene and sanitation.”

“They can be rewarded with incentives by the state government,” he recommended.

The governor also shared his concern over drug peddling in the state.

He informed the CM that a delegation of student ambassadors from Ladakh came to participate in Ladakh Diwas and presented Ladakhi cultural programme. “In the same way, we could send students from Arunachal Pradesh on our statehood day to other states, as the exchange programme will help our students to learn about the cultures and traditions of other states,” the governor opined.

The CM briefed the governor on the cabinet’s decision to include the State Industrial & Investment Policy-2020, transfer and posting policy of health officials, solid waste management, Special Tiger Protection Force, and honorarium for all third language teachers to preserve and promote the dialects and languages of different tribes of Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)