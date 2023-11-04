Ziro resolves to make MCKR more effective

ZIRO, 3 Nov: The people of Ziro plateau resolved to make Mission Clean Kley River (MCKR) more effective and successful than in the previous versions, during a meeting chaired by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime at the district secretariat here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, the DC agreed to the Apatani Youth Association’s (AYA) proposal to “adopt the cleanup operation of the river on pilot basis.”

“This will make the efforts of the Kley river cleaning up process more streamlined, effective and better coordinated,” the DC said, and also agreed to issue an order against open defecation in some parts of the valley.

Urging the HoDs, PRI leaders, students and the public to “cooperate in the upcoming 9th edition of MCKR, scheduled to be held on the 13th of this month,” AYA president Tapi Mali informed that last year more than 4,000 people of the valley had participated in the MCKR.

“We anticipate people of Ziro valley to cooperate again with AYA and will turn up in more number than the previous year,” he said.

The 27-km-long Kley river is the lone river in Ziro valley, touching all the villages of the Apatani plateau. The AYA initiated the movement to clean up the river in 2015, and it was eventually turned into a calendar event.

The meeting was attended also by SP Keni Bagra, DMO Dr Nani Rika, and members of the Apatani Gaon Bura, Gaon Buri Association and NGOs.

Meanwhile, the AYA appealed to the DC to “issue an order to allow the sale of only green firecrackers and allow bursting till 10 pm during the coming Diwali festival to ensure a safe and pollution-free celebration.” (DIPRO)