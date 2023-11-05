BDO to pay two teachers’ honorariums

[ Prem Chetry ]

JERIGAON, 4 Nov: In a bid to address the shortage of teachers, Nafra Block Development Officer (BDO) Tatum Pao has taken it upon himself to pay honorariums to two teachers.

Pao made the announcement during a School Management Committee (SMC) meeting held in Jerigaon village in West Kameng district on Saturday.

“Students’ education should not be hampered at any cost. I shall voluntarily pay the honorariums for the two teachers for the remaining months of 2023-’24 session,” Pao, who has adopted the school, said.

Teacher in-charge Subhasha Chandra Mishra said, “The school has been facing shortage of teachers for the past five years. However, there have been no relievers against those transferred earlier.”

The villagers also announced to contribute a day’s wage earned under the MGNREGA to the school to pay honorariums to the two teachers.

Among others, Jerigaon GPM Chapok Nathungjee, Dutting GPM Lemon Sunickjee, SMC chairman Tashi Dorjee Yamnojee, and its vice chairperson Tashi Lamu attended the meeting.