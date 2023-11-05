Bharti Airtel launches 4G service in Hawai

HAWAI, 4 Nov: Bharti Airtel – one of the country’s leading mobile network providers – launched its 4G service, along with an Airtel payment bank, here in Anjaw district on Saturday.

MLA Dasanglu Pul, who launched the service in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, ZPC Soblem Pul and officials of Airtel, requested the representatives of Airtel to provide uninterrupted services in other blocks of the district, like Chaglagam, Manchal, Goiliang, Walong, and Kibithoo also.

The DC spoke about the efforts made by the government to bring the district headquarters under 4G network coverage.

Airtel’s zonal sales manager Ajeet Mandal and Airtel payment bank zonal manager Naba Gogoi assured to provide uninterrupted service in the district headquarters. (DIPRO)