Streamlining of daily markets discussed

YUPIA, 4 Nov: Issues pertaining to streamlining the business activities in the daily markets, gambling, and cleanliness were discussed during a meeting on the weekly market regulation, chaired by Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu here on Friday.

The DC asked the urban development & housing executive engineer to “design a modality for collection and disposal of garbage from weekly markets.” He also asked the district agriculture officer to “organise melas in interior places of the district and allow selling of only local vegetables, fruits and other products for generating employment and promoting local products.”

SP Taru Gusar informed that he has instructed all the OCs of the local police stations to be vigilant and check illegal activities in the weekly markets. Urging the local people to cooperate with the police, he expressed hope that “the joining of Phassang Simi – one of the seniormost and well-experienced police officers – as the OC of the Doimukh police station will help in checking illegal activities in Doimukh subdivision in general and the weekly markets of Doimukh in particular.”

Trade Development Officer Tai Arun informed that “apart from income for the shopkeepers and revenue for the government, weekly markets provide various daily used essential commodities at reasonable prices to the local people and also give opportunities for selling local products.”

“However, needful measures are to be undertaken for checking illegal activities and ensuring cleanliness of the surroundings,” he added.

After a lengthy discussion with the shopkeepers of the weekly markets and executive members of the APPDSU and the Doimukh Market Committee, the district administration ordered a complete ban on gambling activities, and also decided to “enforce a one-month ‘rest period’, starting from 13 November.”

During this one-month ‘rest period’, only local people are allowed to sell their produces in the weekly markets and, as an incentive, the shopkeepers who fulfil all the criteria may start their markets even before completion of the one-month period.

The ADCs of Kimin and Balijan, the Doimukh SDO, the Doimukh PS OC, and officials of the agriculture and the trade & commerce departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)