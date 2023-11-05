Tagak visits fire-affected school

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Nov: The chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak, along with Ward 14 Corporator Gyamar Tuvin, Pachin Welfare Committee president Tadar Tania, members of the School Management Committee, and other visited the fire-affected Govt Secondary School in Pachin Colony here on Saturday.

A fire that occurred adjacent to the school on Friday damaged nine classrooms of the school, including furniture and electrical appliances.

Tagak interacted with the students and staff of the school and assured to provide all possible support from his side to ensure that classes resume at the earliest, as the half-yearly examinations of the secondary sections are scheduled

to be held from 18 November.

Tagak donated financial assistance to the school to meet its urgent requirements.

He later visited the health & wellness centre adjacent to the school and interacted with the staff there.