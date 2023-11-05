MEDPs on bakery, candle-making held

LONGDING, 4 Nov: Two micro enterprise development programmes (MEDP), on bakery and candle-making, organised by the NABARD, in collaboration with NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), concluded here on Saturday.

During the valedictory function on Saturday, BLCCT president Chandan Prasad said that “SHGs – the backbone of these programmes – were equipped with knowledge on crafting various bakery products and effective pricing strategies, paving the way for sustainable income.”

“Moreover, the second batch learned the art of crafting different types of candles, including gel-based, soya-based, and paraffin-based candles, ushering in opportunities for improved livelihoods,” the NABARD informed in a release.

SBI Lead District Manager Tompha Bangyang spoke about the credit-linked schemes available for SHGs, and outlined “the documentation to facilitate the approval process.”

“The banks,” he said, “stand ready to support the SHGs, extending a helping hand towards their aspirations.”

ArSRLM BMM Mobi Ori urged the participants to “embrace your newfound status as entrepreneurs,” and offered insights into “the profound objectives of the ArSRLM, illuminating the path ahead,” the release said.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy presented an overview of the NABARD’s initiatives in farm and off-farm sectors, highlighting the development programmes across the district.

“He emphasised the NABARD’s role in providing marketing support through rural marts and rural haats, as well as the NABARD’s pioneering efforts in promoting geographical indications (GI) within the state,” it said.

Certificates were later distributed to the participants.