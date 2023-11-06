Children’s park named after former guv BD Mishra inaugurated

PAPPU NALLAH, 5 Nov: Finance, Planning & Investment Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan inaugurated a children’s park named after former governor of Arunachal Pradesh, BD Mishra, on the Oju Mission School campus here on Sunday.

The park has been named after the former governor as a mark of ‘gratitude’, as he had expressed willingness to develop a park for the underprivileged children studying at Oju Mission School during his visit to the OWA campus in 2019.

Dr Chauhan said that “Mishra had great concern for needy women and underprivileged children during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The former governor had told us to open the park for children as soon as the pandemic ends,” he said.

Dr Chauhan said that games & sports and recreational activities are equally important as studies. He advised the children to study hard to achieve success in life.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya highlighted the activities carried out by the OWA for needy women and underprivileged children.

Anya said that the then governor was highly impressed with the services rendered by the OWA to empower the underprivileged children, and assured to develop a children’s park for them.

The programme was attended also by Planning & Investment Secretary RK Sharma, Planning & Investment Director Pallav Dey, and Range Forest Officer Taba Begi.

Earlier, all the dignitaries planted saplings and visited the kitchen garden-cum-tree plantation area on the school’s premises.