Dakpe visits Gepen ADC HQ

RAGA, 5 Nov: Local MLA Tarin Dakpe, accompanied by Kamle DC Adong Pertin and public leaders visited ADC headquarters Gepen in Kamle district and took stock of the construction of the new ADC office there.

The MLA directed the PWD to not compromise with the quality of work, and asked it to complete the building construction within the stipulated time.

The DC directed the DLRSO to finalise the town planning for the Gepen ADC headquarters, and also reiterated that

“the proposed ring road around Gepen should strictly be persuaded.”

“It (the ring road) will cater to the transport and economic requirements of the local inhabitants, which will pave the way for rapid area development,” the DC said. (DIPRO)