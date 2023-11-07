DCM highlights progress of Arunachal’s power sector

NEW DELHI, 6 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the progress of the state’s power sector during a conference of the ministers of power and new & renewable energy of states and union territories, chaired by union Power, New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh here on Monday.

Mein informed that the Arunachal government allocated 12 mega hydropower projects, with a collective capacity exceeding 11,500 MW, to three central public sector enterprises on 12 August this year.

“Successful implementation of these projects will not only bolster the state’s economy but also contribute to the nation’s energy security through clean and renewable sources,” the DCM said.

He apprised the gathering of the various components of the revamped distribution sector scheme, “which will modernise the state’s power systems and reduce the historically high aggregate technical and commercial losses.”

Mein said also that commissioning of the 132 KV Roing-Chapakhowa line and the upcoming 220 KV Kathalguri-Namsai line would “significantly improve the reliability of power supply in large parts of the state.”

The DCM further informed that the state government has initiated a “golden jubilee border village illumination programme” to provide electricity to remote villages along the international borders.

“This unique project involves the operation of 50 micro hydel projects with standalone distribution systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the residents and defence establishments. Already, 17 projects in the first phase have been completed, which were recently inaugurated by union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited Kibithoo, one of the ‘vibrant villages’ in Arunachal.

“These projects are now transforming the lives of citizens in these challenging border areas,” he said.

Mein informed that “the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which had been dormant since 2019, has been reconstituted and is now operational,” and added that “the commission has already issued the tariff order for the current year.”

While the state government has achieved “100 per cent target for distribution of 200 solar water pumps during 2021-’22 for the current year, 500 potential beneficiaries have been identified, and an increase in the target from 200 to 500 has been requested,” Mein said.

“For rooftop solar power programme (Phase 2), the Arunachal government has submitted a demand requirement of 1 MW to the MNRE and is prepared to execute the works as soon as the allocation is received,” he said, and added that the Arunachal government “intends to submit a proposal for a domestic electrolyser manufacturing plant in the state and seeks technical guidance and financial assistance.”

He requested for “deployment of an expert team to identify high solar potential areas and provide technical guidance for a statewide survey to identify suitable locations,” and informed that the state government is “identifying Sela Pass as a feasible location for wind energy projects and proposes to conduct a detailed techno-commercial study to move this initiative forward.”

The conference was attended also by MoP Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and MNRE Secretary BS Bhalla.

Mein was accompanied by Power Commissioner Ankur Garg and Chief Engineer (Transmission) Ginko Linggi. (DCM’s PR Cell)