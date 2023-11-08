2 houses, vehicle destroyed in fire

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Two houses were reduced to ashes while another two were partially damaged in a fire incident that broke out in West Kameng HQ Bomdila on Tuesday morning.

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was also completely destroyed in the fire that broke out near the ICICI Bank in Bomdila town, an official report said.

As many as seven families were affected due to the blaze, possibly triggered by a short circuit, officials said.

However, no human casualty was reported in the incident, the report said.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and District Disaster Management Officer Arvind Pangeng went to the site and provided immediate relief to the victim families.