GTGH receives equipment under Mission ICU

ZIRO, 9 Nov: Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district has become the first hospital in the state to receive support from ‘Mission ICU’.

In a function organised at the hospital on Thursday, DC Bamin Nime inaugurated the donated ICI equipment, including Fowler’s beds, invasive ventilators, NIVs, tabletop monitors, syringe pumps, and infusion pumps.

DMO Dr Nani Rika informed that Mission ICU is the brainchild of Dr Ashwin Naik, Manoj Shah, and Dr Edmond Fernandes, and has been “initiated to bring critical healthcare services to rural India through kit-based approach.”

The DMO further informed that “Mission ICU was born when the second wave of Covid hit the nation, and now Mission ICU is doing commendable humanitarian works across many states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Kashmir, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Koj Jarbo also spoke. (DIPRO)