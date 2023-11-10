APSLSA observes Legal Services Day

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) observed Legal Services Day with the inmates of Deepak Nabam Living Home (DNLH) here on Thursday.

DNLH, a shelter for destitute and abandoned persons, has been rendering yeoman services since 2005 to helpless people who are mentally/or physically challenged, drug addicts, senior citizens, and outcasts who have been isolated by the society or their community.

During the programme, APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado apprised the inmates of the free and competent legal aid provided by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), “which ensures to provide free and competent legal services to the needy people and weaker section of the society.”

“The legal aid functionaries of the APSLSA highlighted the role, functions, various welfare schemes of the government and the NALSA-mandated schemes such as the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011; the Legal Services to Senior Citizens Scheme, 2016; the Legal Services to the Mentally Ill and Disabled Person Scheme, 2015, etc,” the APSLSA informed, adding that “around 320 inmates were sensitised during the programme.”

Ado, on behalf of the APSLSA, donated cash, along with sweets and fruits, among the inmates.

Along with the APSLSA, the legal services authorities of various districts, including Upper Subansiri, Siang, Namsai, Papum Pare, Lower Dibang Valley, East Kameng and Changlang, also observed the day.