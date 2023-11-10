Fire destroys GB’s house

DAPORIJO, 9 Nov: A fire that broke out in Dasi village in Upper Subansiri district on 7 November destroyed the house of Dasi village Gaon Buri [GB] Geniak Dasi.

The flames destroyed all the belongings of the house owner, including precious local ornaments. The GB was busy collecting firewood from an agricultural field when the incident occurred, village elder Dosh Dasi informed.

Dasi GPC Koje Dasi, along with the GPMs of the village provided some relief materials and financial assistance to the victim.

The GPC urged the district administration and the disaster management department to visit the spot and provide fund for immediate rehabilitation of the victim. The GPC has submitted a representation to the DC through the Chetam CO for providing immediate relief to the GB.

An FIR has also been lodged at the Daporijo police station to conduct an inquiry into the fire accident.

Lecho Lepik Panchayat Level Federation president Yane Dasi and its secretary Yaw Dasi also met the victim and provided relief items and financial assistance to her.