Tirap DA conducts ‘admin camp’

CHASA, 9 Nov: The Tirap district administration conducted an ‘administrative camp’ in Chasa village in Longo circle recently to bolster community engagement and convenience.

Under the initiative, a range of services, including distribution of educational materials on SVEEP activities, and ARC pamphlets on central and state flagship programmes, was provided to the residents.

Additionally, the Longo CO facilitated on-the-spot issuance of crucial documents such as ST, PR, and birth certificates, besides affidavits.

The statistics department oversaw the registration of Aadhaar cards, while the Khonsa SBI branch facilitated swift bank account services and KYC updating.

Chasa village chief Wangheh Rajkumar lauded the district administration for bringing essential services to the doorstep of the community. (DIPRO)