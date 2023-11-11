Administrative camp conducted

OLD PANIDURIA, 10 Nov: An ‘administrative camp’ was conducted here in Longo circle of Tirap district by the district administration on Friday.

Longo CO Dr Ripi Doni spearheaded the camp, during which a range of services, including distribution of educational materials, were provided to the residents.

On-the-spot issuance of documents such as ST, PR and birth certificates and affidavits was also done. A total of 110 ST certificates, 55 birth certificates, 35 PRC documents, 50 Aadhaar cards, and 40 KYC updates were issued to the beneficiaries of the village.

The statistics department oversaw the registration of Aadhaar cards, while the Khonsa SBI branch facilitated bank account services and KYC updation. (DIPRO)