DC inaugurates photography site, revamped playground

PIYONG, 11 Nov: Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa inaugurated a ‘photography site’ and the revamped general ground here on Saturday.

The general ground was revamped through crowdfunding by APCS officers of the 2016 batch, under the aegis of ‘Project-37’, and the work on it was supervised by Piyong CO Indira Thamoung Riba.

Lauding the 2016 batch APCS officers, the DC said, “I take utmost pride in the

APCS 2016 batch for coming up with this initiative of crowdfunding for such noble causes with a motto of giving back to the society. You have set an example for others to emulate, and I hope that many such initiatives will be taken up by others, as well.”

The DC also inaugurated the photography site set up by the officers under the aegis of Project-37, in the presence of, among others, Ningroo ZPM Nang Sawani Hopak, GBs, and panchayat and public leaders. (DIPRO)