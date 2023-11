ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nyethrii-Dow festival of the Aka (Hrusso) community, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace, harmony and prosperity for all.

“On this festive occasion, I join my Aka (Hrusso) brethren in offering prayers to almighty god for peace and socioeconomic wellbeing of all,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)