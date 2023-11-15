Travel agency donates essentials to TSC

TEZU, 14 Nov: Members of travel agency The Holiday Scout donated essentials to the Dhargyeling Old People’s Home at the Tibetan Settlement Camp (TSC) here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

The team was on a fortnight-long tour of the Northeast, which concluded on Tuesday. It donated milk, rice, Horlicks, cooking oil, cereal, butter, tea, flour, cheese, winter clothes, Harpic bottles, wipers, toilet brushes, etc, to the Old People’s Home as a gesture of goodwill.

The Holiday Scout is based in West Kameng HQ Bomdila, and guides tourists from all over the world in exploring India “with an objective to showcase the country’s rich and dynamic culture,” it said in a release.

“Everything in life should have a purpose,” the agency’s CEO Sange Tsering said. He informed that the team visited Tawang, Dirang, Bomdila, Itanagar, Ziro, Namsai and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh, Majuli in Assam, and Mon in Nagaland.

The Dhargyeling Old People’s Home currently houses 16 aged people. It was set up in 1984 to provide shelter to the settlement’s destitute elders with no place of accommodation and no means of support.