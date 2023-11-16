Governor greets media persons on National Press Day

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik greeted the media persons on the occasion of the National Press Day (NPD). The NPD is celebrated every year on 16 November.

The Governor expressed hope that the celebration of the day will enhance multifaceted approaches by the media fraternity in maintaining the time-honoured media ethics, principles and values. He said that the press media, with its transparency and accountability is truly the fourth pillar of democracy.

“Today, the media in our country is actively playing a positive role, involving public affairs encompassing all aspects of human behaviour, be it legislative, administrative, judicial, social, law and order. It is gratifying to see that the media has been successful in giving itself a much needed progressive turn, in pace with the changing times of globalization,” the Governor said.

“I am confident that press media will continue to progress to achieve the top niche in journalism by orienting themselves to face the challenges to national unity, integrity, women and girl child,” he said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)