Lower Siang DC flags off four vehicles under ArSRLM

LIKABALI, 15 Nov: Lower Siang DC Marto Riba on Wednesday flagged off four vehicles of Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana (AGEY 1.0 and AGEY 2.0) under Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), block unit here on Wednesday.

DC expressed his gratitude to ArSRLM team for their generous act and appealed to the beneficiaries to maintain the vehicles in good condition for income generation for their SHGs.

He also assured to extend all possible help to ArSRLM’s Likabali block unit for creating self employment opportunities for rural women in the district.

Earlier, ArSRLM Likabali block mission manager Bomjum Taso said that the aim of the schemes is “to generate income diversification and promote livelihood activities of women self help group and their family members under ArSRLM initiatives.” (DIPRO)