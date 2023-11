ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Galo People’s Federation (GPF) deeply mourned the demise of women rights activists Lomte Riba.

Riba, the founder general secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, breathed her last on 14 November at Naharlagun.

The GPF termed her demise as an irreparable loss not only to the family and the Galo community, but to the entire state in general.

The GPF conveyed deep heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.