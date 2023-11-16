KVK organizes prog under PMKSN

BOMDILA, 15 Nov: ICAR-KVK West Siang organized a programme under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) at its premises on Wednesday. The programme was aimed at providing direct income support to all land holding farmers, maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries.

Dr. L. Wangchu, head of Regional Centre, ICAR RC for NEH Region, Basar highlighted the various schemes launched by the government for livelihood improvement of the farmers.

Vegetable seeds were distributed among the participating farmers.