JENGGING, 15 Nov: Upper Siang DC in-charge Dochora Lama launched Seva Maah here on Wednesday.

Over 700 beneficiaries availed government services provided by 30 departments.

At the SAD 2.0 camp, Lama handed over a tractor provided by the agriculture department to a progressive farmer of Moying village and a paddy thresher to Nobeng-Nokar Dune Self Help Group of Karko village under the sub-mission on agriculture mechanisation scheme. (DIPRO)