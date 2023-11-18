Naga farmwomen conclude field visit to Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: A team of 36 farmwomen belonging to SHGs from all districts of Nagaland, accompanied by officers of that state’s agriculture directorate, winded up a three-day field visit to Arunachal on Thursday.

“The purpose of the visit was to get hands-on experience of different farm sector state schemes, innovations and farming technologies that are under implementation in Arunachal Pradesh,” the agriculture directorate here informed in a release.

The team visited the biofertiliser manufacturing unit, kiwi wineries, a free-range poultry farm, and other important sites relevant to agriculture in and around Ziro valley, it said.

“This agri-exposure tour of farmwomen under ‘Women in agriculture’ programme envisages cultivating long-lasting partnership and knowledge sharing, ultimately contributing to the overall development of agriculture in both Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.