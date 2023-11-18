MLA flags off trekking expedition

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 17 Nov: Bomdila-Nafra MLA Dongru Siongju flagged off an ‘All India trekking expedition’, initiated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), from here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

“Every one of you shall explore and experience new routes and new places, especially Nafra region, which has several untrodden trek routes,” the MLA said to the participants.

Himalayan Holidays CEO Tsering Wange advised the participants to “keep the mountains clean and enjoy the local traditions and cultures.”

“A total of 105 trekkers in three batches have been selected from different states of the country, who are participating in this expedition, which is being organised in West Kameng district. They will cover Thembang, Pangma, Lagam, Chander and Sangti valley,” Wange informed.

Among others, Northeast Regional Sports Control Board Secretary Sunil Bagoria and AAI DGM (CNS) Sunil Kumar Tomar were present at the flagging off function.