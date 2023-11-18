NPD celebrated in Ziro

ZIRO, 17 Nov: The Lower Subansiri Press Society (LSPS), in collaboration with the mass communication department of St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), celebrated the National Press Day (NPD) here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, former journalist and now District Information & Public Relations Officer (i/c) Gyati Kacho explained the “role of media and ethics of news reporting for print and electronic media,” and said that “the attributions and media bytes of the public in news items reflect the essence and importance of journalism.”

Recounting his experiences as a journalist in the past, the DIPRO said that “passion is the driving force for a journalist to overcome all odds in course of discharge of his duty,” and urged the upcoming journalists to “be brave while also imbibing the qualities of patience and perseverance.”

An extempore speech competition on ‘Journalism in India’ was organised to mark the occasion. Students spoke on topics such as ‘Godi media’, commodification of news, ethical reporting, neutrality in reporting, media advocacy, mobile journalism, unemployment, the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and “the negative effect of racism,” among other things.

Sorang Mina, Haobijam Chinglemba and Ramter Jilen, all mass communication students of SCCZ, secured the first, second and third prize, respectively, and were awarded cash prizes along with certificates.

Yachuli-based District Institute of Educational Training Principal Dr Mudang Rita Taru, SCCZ Mass Communication Assistant Professor Horreithang Lungleng, and Kacho were the judges of the competition.

Ama-Aba television news reporter Hage Yaku, Apatani Youth Association IPR secretary Tage Rika, Apatani Students’ Union IPR secretary Habung Mebi, and LSPS legal adviser Habung Ape also spoke. (DIPRO)