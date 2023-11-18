Reach the un-reached with govt schemes: Mathur

AALO, 17 Nov: Union Consumer Affairs Department Joint Secretary Vineet Mathur, who was on a two-day visit to West Siang district, urged the heads of departments and offices to “reach the un-reached and improve the achievement of the targets framed by the central and the state governments.”

Co-chairing a meeting along with West Siang DC Mamu Hage here on Thursday to review the status of the central and the state governments’ flagship schemes and beneficiaries, Mathur highlighted the “support system given by the government of India to the state government and the gram panchayats to achieve the targets.”

The heads of all line departments and offices attended the meeting.

On Thursday, Mathur visited Jirdin, and on Friday, he, along with CO Asunam Perme, DPO Marjum Karga, DHO Yomli Jini, HDO Damya Lombi, and ADO Tojom Ete, interacted with the residents of Doji Jeko, Yamko Bagra, and Angu villages.

Mathur apprised the villagers of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and advised them to avail of the government’s welfare schemes.

At Pushi Bango, he visited orange and pineapple gardens, and interacted with the beneficiaries of the PMAY. (DIPRO)