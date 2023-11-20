Mein unveils 14 Buddha statues in Namsai

NONGTAW, 19 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein unveiled 14 statues depicting Lord Buddha at the Mahabodhi Skill Development Centre here in Namsai district on Sunday.

These statues were donated by individuals from various communities residing in the area, contributing to a total proposal of installing 108 sacred Buddha statues at the center.

Mein highlighted that the number 108 symbolizes the 108 qualities of Lord Buddha. He expressed his vision for the Mahabodhi Society, extending

beyond spiritualism to encompass work in health and education sectors. “The Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College in Namsai, established in 2013 and affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, stands as a testament to this objective,” stated the DCM.

Additionally, Mein revealed plans for contemplating the construction of a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Buddha on the hilltop.

During the event, two books, ‘Basics of Buddhism’ and ‘Living Legacy of the Buddha,’ dedicated to the DCM and his family, were released.

Mein also inaugurated a handloom weaving and carpentry workshop, a monk’s dining hall, and laid the foundation stone for a hostel building for trainees and an administrative block for the center.

Former minister C.C Singpho, Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala Arunachal Centre chairman Ven Bhikkhu Panyarakkhita, Mahabhodi Skill Development Centre Nongtaw director Ven Bikkhu Sangharakkhita, Mahabodhi Monastic Institute Bengaluru director Ven Bhikkhu Panyaloka, Namsai DC C.R Khampa, SP Sangey Thinley and ZPC Urmila Manchykhun were among those present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)