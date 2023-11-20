ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement began at the Koro Happa River Island in Jollang, here on 18 November with a series of enthralling designs showcased in front of a massive audience.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, MLA and chief patron of the event Techi Kaso, Tripura minister Bikash Debbarma among other distinguished guests, attended the inaugural ceremony of the festival.

Designer and CEO Yana Ngoba Chakpu informed that the three-day festival will witness over 30 designers and artisans taking the center stage with their creations.

The fashion extravaganza is being organized by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated towards raising awareness and preserving the traditional and cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh.

Yana Ngoba’s flagship event, North East India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement aims to systematically conduct a series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and weavers in northeast India. The event will commemorate the movement & showcase the talents of artisans from northeast India. More than 30 designers and weavers will participate in the 3-day fashion event.

Speaking about the sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week, One Arunachal chairman Joram Tat said, “Through North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training and promoting the weavers and designers from the region through ongoing skill development and capacity building. This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better livelihoods, dignify labor and establish a brand presence with global market connections.”