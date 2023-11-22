Entrepreneurship awareness prog

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 21 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Micro and Small Industries Development Association (APMSIDA) organised an ‘entrepreneurship awareness programme’ at the degree college here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

Resource persons from the Itanagar-based micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) and the APMSIDA apprised the participants of the benefits and other advantages of the MSME, and emphasised on conducting employment generation programmes, especially for the unemployed youths.

MSME in-charge Pranab Kumar Das advised the budding entrepreneurs to avail of the opportunities provided by the MSME, and briefed them on the different types of enterprises.

APMSIDA president Lingdam Rana informed that such awareness programmes are being organised in most of the districts. He apprised the participants of the advantages of entrepreneurship for the youths.