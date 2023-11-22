Climate change awareness prog

YACHULI, 21 Nov: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organised an awareness programme themed ‘Climate change impacts and community-based adaptation’, as part of its pilot project ‘Fostering climate smart communities in the Indian Himalayan region’, at the Govt Secondary School (GSS) here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The aim of the programme, which was attended by 85 participants, was to “enlighten the attendees about the fundamental causes, far-reaching impacts, and the significance of community-based adaptation strategies in the face of climate change,” the institute informed in a release.

GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas spoke on the causes and effects of climate change. She emphasised “the pivotal role of community-based adaptation,” and highlighted “the imperative role students can play in fostering resilience within their communities.”

Encouraging active engagement, she advised the students to “understand community-specific vulnerabilities and adaptation needs,” and to “initiate climate change campaigns and collaborate with local communities” with regard to climate change exploration, plantation drives, and waste segregation and reduction initiatives.

“The initiative was aimed not only to raise awareness but also to empower students to actively contribute to informed decision-making, fostering a sustainable future,” the release stated.

The programme was attended by, among others, North East Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA) SPC Dimbeswar Borah, NEIDA FC Joram Ajo, NEIDA FC Tani Buchi, and GSS Headmaster (i/c) Ramayan Choudhary, it said.