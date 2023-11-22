Fines imposed on PIOs

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed monetary penalties on two PIOs for refusing to provide information under the RTI Act to the appellants, in defiance of the commission’s order.

The officials are Raga PWD Division EE Bameng Raju and Koloraing DRDA PD P Bagang.

While the APIC has imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 on Bagang in three cases, it has fined Raju Rs 5,000 for one case.

The Raga PWD division EE has also been directed to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 to the appellant for the monetary losses incurred on to-and-fro journey due to the delay in furnishing of information.