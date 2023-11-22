Tabletop exercise on disaster mgmt

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: The state’s disaster management department and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) jointly organised a tabletop exercise here on Tuesday for the district disaster management authorities and officials of the SDRF, the NDRF, the BRO, the CRPF, and the ITBP, besides other stakeholders.

During the programme, disaster management department adviser Tanpho Wangnaw said that “Arunachal Pradesh is a multi-hazard state due to its fragile topography,” and emphasised on conducting regular mock exercises at the state and the district levels.

“Right preparedness can be the only mantra to mitigate

impacts of impending disaster and minimise loss of lives and properties during natural and manmade disasters,” he said.

NDMA member Syed Ata Hasnain, who joined the programme online, highlighted the importance of coordination among the line departments and other stakeholders for better disaster preparedness and management.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra in his address said that “the goal of the mock drill is to test and improve the entire capability of an organisation/community by means of strengthening the relevant policies, plans and protocols.”

NDMA coordinator Sudhir Bahl and District Disaster Management Director Kommar Dulom also spoke.