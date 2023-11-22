DC denies allegation of issuing RPCs to Chakma-Hajong settlers

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 21 Nov: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh on Tuesday denied the allegation made by the Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) that he issued residential provisional certificates (RPC) to Chakma-Hajong settlers, and said that “the sudden flaring up of the RPC issue is nothing but an attempt to malign the image of a hardworking officer.”

In a written response to the ALSU’s allegation, Singh said that “the issuance of RPCs to Chakma-Hajong settlers is already sub judice and the government has constituted a committee which is inquiring into this matter.”

“All the RPCs issued in the past were cancelled by the government long back, on 31 July, 2022, vide Order No POL/CH-2/2022-23, issued by the political commissioner. RPCs were being issued to the Chakma-Hajong people for the last many years, starting from 2016, and RPCs have been issued by all ADCs, ie, ADC-Bordumsa, ADC-Miao, EAC-Diyun and even in Namsai district. Therefore the case of issuing RPCs

by the undersigned is not isolated and was done following the past precedents,” the DC said.

He further said that the ALSU’s allegation that he had issued LPCs to Chakma-Hajong settlers “is totally false and concocted, and there is no such record in any government records office wheresoever, which may prove the allegation that the officer has issued any LPC to Chakma-Hajong people,” he asserted.

“This allegation of the ALSU is not only false and misleading, but also indicates towards some vested interest to defame an officer who has initiated stringent action against various wrongdoers, be it inefficient teachers, who were suspended, or illegally appointed teachers, as the case may be,” the DC said.

He also denied the ALSU’s allegation regarding issuing of LPCs to settlers in the buffer zone of the Namdapha National Park, stating that “no such LPCs are being issued in the buffer area of Namdapha.”

However, he admitted that “there were preliminary concern certificates issued based on certificates of GB, but awaiting NOC from forest department, which the applicant failed to produce. Such preliminary certificates were also cancelled on 28 September, 2021.”

Singh said that he has left “no stone unturned to preserve the sanctity of the Namdapha National Park,” and that action has been taken against illegal timber operation and illegal tree felling in and around Namdapha.

“Wrong and false propaganda against an officer by an organisation might be an attempt to discourage his consistent effort and stringent action against the illegalities in the education department,” he noted.