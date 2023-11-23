ICDS conducts exposure visit for girl students

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Around 30 adolescent girl students of government upper primary school in C sector, here and government higher secondary school, Polo Colony in Naharlagun were taken to exposure visit in Itanagar Women Police Station on Wednesday by the Yupia based deputy director ICDS cell under department of women and child development, as part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme (BBBP).

During the program, ICDS cell in-charge deputy director Tana Chammaro briefed the students about the BBBP scheme.

Women PS officer-in-charge inspector Sunita Nabam and sub-inspector Dopi Pakam explained the participants about various laws relating to women and children.

Naharlagun CDPO Ponung Moyong gave emphasis on awareness on cyber crimes and cautioned the students against it.

DCPU legal-cum-probation officer Tarh Nagu briefed the participants on JJ Act and POCSO Act. (DIPRO)